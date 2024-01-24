Top 6 Romantic Movies of Subhash Ghai
24 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Taal is a musical romantic drama by Shubash Ghai. It features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Amrish Puri, Akshaye Khanna.
Pardes romantic drama musical film directed, produced, and co-written by Subhash Ghai. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Apurva Agnihotri
Kisna: The Warrior Poet is a period romance film written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai and starring Vivek Oberoi
Karz, directed by Subhash Ghai features Rishi Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Simi Garewal, Raj Kiran.
Aitraaz is a romantic thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. It features Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu
