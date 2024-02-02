Top 7 Anurag Basu Movies And Shows To Binge Watch On OTT
02 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Barfi- Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie beautifully conveys the character’s joy and suffering.
Gangster- The movie was directed by Anurag Basu and revolves around a gangster who falls in love with a woman and leaves all his bad work behind.
Jagga Jasoos- This mystery comedy features a silly but daring journalist and a self-described detective who band together to search for the detective's father.
Kites- Anurag Basu beautifully directed the story of a wounded man looks for his sweetheart in the Mexican desert while invading the police.
Life in a metro- Nine Mumbaikars whose lives intersect while they pursue success and love are the subject of this story.
Ludo- In a game of fate and chance that involves a scandalous sex tape, a suitcase full of cash, and unpaid debts, four seemingly unrelated stories collide.
Stories By Rabindranath Tagore- Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's literary works are brought to life by Anurag Basu.
