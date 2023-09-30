Top 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Know How to Ride Bikes
30 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
1) Fatima Sana Shaikh: She will be seen riding a bike in her upcoming film Dhak Dhak.
2) Shraddha Kapoor: She was seen riding the bike in her hit film 'Ek Villain'.
3) Anushka Sharma: She rode a bike in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.
4) Katrina Kaif: It's not easy to forget the beauty that Katrina Kaif radiated when she rode a bike in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.
5) Parineeti Chopra: The newlywed actress was seen riding a bike two times - first in 'Ladies VS Ricky Bahl' and then in 'Kill Dil'.
6) Kareena Kapoor Khan: How can one forget the iconic scene featuring Kareena riding a bike at the Pangong Tso lake while chasing Rancho in the film?
7) Esha Gupta: She featured with Emraan Hashmi in their hit single 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon' and she looked way hotter than she is while riding that bike. Didn't she?
