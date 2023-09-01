Top 7 Famous Sabyasachi Grooms
01 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Vicky Kaushal: Acing the look in Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar for his pre-wedding festivities.
Farhan Akhtar: Groomed in a Benarasi tanchoi brocade jacket paired with a spun silk kurta-churidar.
Jasprit Bumrah: A magnificent look in this well-adorned Sherwani, paired with a royal maroon neckpiece.
Vicky Kaushal: He wore an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with a mint silk kurta and embroidered butis, paired with a silk ivory salwar for his Mehendi ceremony.
Rajkummar Rao: Wore an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket along with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar for his wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor: Dressed in an embroidered silk sherwani paired with a silk organza safa and shawl with zari maroon embroidery.
Rohanpreet Singh: The groom wore a classic pale pink quilted silk sherwani, accessorised with strands of cultured Japanese pearls from their heritage jewellery collection.
