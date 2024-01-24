Top 7 Hindustani Classical Music by Bhimsen Joshi
24 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Paar Karo Araj Suno- A popular bhajan sung by the legendary Indian classical singer Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, famous for its spiritual vocals.
Raghuvar Tumko- Bhimsen Joshi performed two vocals for Jaidev's music in the 1985 film Ankahee.
Langar Kakriye -Raga- The devotional song by Indian vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi is truly a gem in this time.
Veya Nazar Nahi Aavanda Raga- This Hindustani classical song is a regional piece by Bhimsen Joshi.
Ghari Ye Ginat Jaat Raga- This track sung by classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, is widely recognised.
Savale Sundar Rup Manohar- You can enjoy this lovely song by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi from the Marathi movie Abhangvani.
Maze Maher Pandhari- Enjoy this devotional song by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi from the album Chandra Bhagechya Tiri.
