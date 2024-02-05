Top 7 Indian Philosophical Movies Of All Time
05 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ankhon Dekhi- A man in Delhi swears to believe only what he can see, but his newfound convictions quickly lead his life in unexpected directions.
Astu-A retired Sanskrit professor with Alzheimer's disease, Dr. Chakrapani Shastri, startled his daughter when he spotted an elephant on the road.
Masaan- Four individuals dealing with personal tragedies along India's Ganges River encounter prejudice, a rigid moral code, and a punishing caste system.
Mukti Bhawan- Daya brings his son Rajiv with him as he travels to the Varanasi ghats in hopes of finding salvation. She befriends a widow that leaves his son in a difficult situation.
OMG: Oh My God!- A business owner sues God in court after an earthquake destroys his store.
PK- A naive alien loses his remote on Earth and is asked to pray for a way home. Later, his actions reveal the blind faith in organized religion.
Ship of Theseus- The film addresses issues of identity, justice, beauty, meaning, and death by a young stockbroker, an ailing monk, and an experimental photographer.
