Top 7 Indian Philosophical Movies Of All Time

05 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Ankhon Dekhi- A man in Delhi swears to believe only what he can see, but his newfound convictions quickly lead his life in unexpected directions.

Astu-A retired Sanskrit professor with Alzheimer's disease, Dr. Chakrapani Shastri, startled his daughter when he spotted an elephant on the road.

Masaan- Four individuals dealing with personal tragedies along India's Ganges River encounter prejudice, a rigid moral code, and a punishing caste system.

Mukti Bhawan- Daya brings his son Rajiv with him as he travels to the Varanasi ghats in hopes of finding salvation. She befriends a widow that leaves his son in a difficult situation.

OMG: Oh My God!- A business owner sues God in court after an earthquake destroys his store.

PK- A naive alien loses his remote on Earth and is asked to pray for a way home. Later, his actions reveal the blind faith in organized religion.

Ship of Theseus- The film addresses issues of identity, justice, beauty, meaning, and death by a young stockbroker, an ailing monk, and an experimental photographer.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Stunning B-Town Mother-Daughter Duos

 Find Out More