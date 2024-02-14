Top 7 K-Dramas to Melt Your Heart This Valentine's Day
14 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Guardian The Lonely and Great God: Goblin Kim Shin seeks a human bride to extract a sword and end his eternal life. Schoolgirl Ji Eun-Tak reveals she's the chosen one.
My Love From the Star: The series revolves around the love story of a psychiatric ward caregiver and children's book author, who suffers from antisocial personality disorder.
Crash Landing on You: After a paragliding accident, a South Korean heiress lands in North Korea and meets an army officer determined to aid her concealment.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: A romantic comedy where a narcissistic vice president falls in love with his highly capable secretary.
Destined With You: If you love fantasy romance, then this series is for you. The series will give you a fuzzy feeling this Valentine's.
While You Were Sleeping: The drama is a love story of an alien who lives on Earth and a famous actress falls in love with him.
Descendants of the Sun: A South Korean Special Forces soldier falls for a surgeon, but their professions hinder their romance, leading to a brief relationship.
