Top 7 Manish Malhotra Bridal Looks
04 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara Advani: She wore an elegant rose-hued ombre Manish Malhotra lehenga that featured the detailing of Roman architecture.
Kanika Kapoor: She ditched the red and wore a beautiful pastel-pink lehenga with thick golden border on the hem.
Ankita Lokhande: The actress went all out with golden embroidered lehenga and a sheer trailing veil which had tassel detailing.
Kareena Kapoor Khan: The actor opted for a heavily-embellished pink gharara set that had beautiful floral motifs all over it.
Urmila Matondka: The diva wore a traditional red and gold lehenga contrasted with baby pink net dupatta.
Anushka Ranjan: The Bollywood diva took a bold step by weaning a lavender lehenga, stacked with silver embroidery and heavy ghera.
Gauahar Khan: She chose a gold sequin and maroon velvet lehenga that featured intricate embroidery and antique zardosi work.
Preity Zinta: Acing the signature look, the actress wore a red lehenga that featured handcraft motifs and baarat on velvet border.
