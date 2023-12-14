Top 7 Most Searched Films on Google in 2023
14 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Jawan: Released on September 07, 2023, the movie is an action-thriller which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles.
Gadar 2: When Tara Singh disappears amid a conflict, presumed captured in Pakistan, his son Jeete embarks on a mission to rescue him.
Oppenheimer: Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the movie features Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Rober Downey Jr. The movie brought in nearly $2.2 billion at the box office worldwide.
Adipurush: The movie is a modern adaptation of the epic Ramayan and features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.
Pathaan: SRK's film broke all the records as it minted Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
The Kerala Story: Released on May 05, 2023, Sudipto Sen's film made huge controversies. The film grossed ₹288.04 crore in India and ₹15.64 crore overseas.
Jailer: Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie features South cinema's God Rajnikanth. The film made around Rs 633.23 crore at the global box office.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Their Fashion Labels