Top 7 Most-Watched Web Series On MX Player

Campus Diaries: A coming-of-age drama describing the challenges and fun experienced by six friends at Exel University
Broken But Beautiful 3: A love story of Rumi and Agastya, two independent and strong people on their path to true love. However, destiny has different plans for the beautiful couple. Would they be able to face the challenges?
Manayek: This thriller drama is about an internal affairs investigator named Izzy Bachar who discovers that his best friend Barak, a police investigator is accused of corruption.
Forever Buddies: The story revolves around a group of friends who found each other and began an experiment. There are 8 rules involved in F buddies, will they be able to obey them?
Hey Prabhu: A comedy romance based on the life of millennials and what they go through in everyday life. The story revolves around Tarun Prabhu and his unbelievable journey.
Matsya Kand: This thriller drama is about a genius con man named Matsya Thada. Fate throws him a curveball when a cunning and ruthless cop wants to apprehend him at any cost.
Endless Love: A Turkish drama dubbed in Hindi about two love birds Kemal and Nihan.
