Top 7 Motivational Shows and Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema
29 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Pursuit of Happyness- A struggling salesman, about to embark on a career-changing venture, takes custody of his son.
3 Idiots- When two friends go back to their college years, they remember their friend who encouraged them to adopt new perspectives.
English Vinglish- The movie teaches us that life begins when we move out of our comfort zone:
Shark Tank- Global Business aspirants plan to present their ideas to an investor panel and try to convince them to fund the venture.
Wake Up Sid- Aisha, a budding writer from Kolkata, teaches spoilt and self-centred college student Siddharth Mehra the value of responsibility.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- The movie captures Arjun’s journey of how he learns about himself, his desires, and what truly matters to him.
Queen- Kangana Ranaut’s character teaches the importance of discovering independence and self-worth by stepping out of your comfort zone.
