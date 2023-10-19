Top 7 Murder Mystery Books You Won’t Be Able To Put Down
19 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie is a classic novel that features the beloved detective Hercule Poirot, an iconic figure in a murder mystery.
Good Girl Bad Blood by Holly Jackson- Pip Fitz-Amobi is no longer employed as a detective. She produced a true-crime podcast about the murder case that went viral.
One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus- Simon, one of the five Bayview High School pupils in detention, passes away unexpectedly while the teacher is leaving the classroom.
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson- It follows the story of Blomkvist's inquiry to learn the fate of a wealthy family girl who vanished forty years prior.
The Guest List by Lucy Foley- In this utterly scary and atmospheric thriller, A wedding celebration turns dark and deadly.
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides- the violent act committed by a woman against her husband and the therapist's obsession with figuring out why she did it.
The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman- It follows the investigations of four senior detectives who pool their talents to crack cases and deliver justice to the Cooper Chase Retirement Village.
