Top 7 Mystery Shows on Amazon Prime to Stream Right Now.
12 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bosch: Harry Bosch, a detective who works with the LA police department is accused of being a serial killer. He is also investigating the murder of a young boing during that time.
The Vampire Diaries: On her first day of high school. Elena immediately feels a connection with Stefan but what she doesn't know is that he and his brother, Damon are vampires.
Sherlock: Dr Watson, a former army doctor starts living with Sherlock Holmes who is great at solving crimes and together they take most unusual cases to solve.
Homecoming: This series revolves around the mysterious Giest group and their unorthodox program, the homecoming initiative.
Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders: A retired detective named Hercule Poirot is being targeted by a killer who sends him a letter in “ABC” which he may decode in order to catch the culprit. Will he be able to do so?
Cruel Summer: The popular girl named Kate gets abducted and Jeanette stands accused of being responsible for Kate’s disappearance.
Dexter: Dexter Morgan, a man with forensic tendencies lives a double life. He works as a technician for the police department and kills disgraceful preparators in his spare time.