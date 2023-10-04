Top 7 Novels Older Readers Will Love

Reading is a good habit to have for adults as well as for senior citizens. It helps in improving your memory and keeps you involved.
The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman: A clever mystery book that centres around a group of senior folks who wind themselves in the middle of a homicide investigation.
The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg: The story revolves around elderly friends who become more daring, they hatch a cunning plan to break out of the dreary care home and go to Stockholm establishment.
Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder: It is a startling account of the hidden mysteries of the American economy, one that indicates the uncertain future that may be in front of many of us in the future.
Invisible by Danielle Steel: The book is based on youthful rage and a relentless quest for justice, travelling in time from 1967 to 2007.
Peg and Rose Solve a Murder by Laurien Berenson: In the first week of meeting at the bridge club, Peg notices gambling and cheating are common activities there. Afterwards, one of the group members is killed.
Major Pettigrew's Last Stand by Helen Simonson: This book suggests that empathy and compassion can overcome the moral harms of racism and greed that affected England.
The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper by Phaedra Patrick: This book explores the meaning of love and what it means to let go of the past.
