Top 7 Spy Thriller Movies from Yash Raj Films
08 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Ek Tha Tiger: Tiger, a RAW agent, is sent on a mission to eliminate a Pakistani scientist working for a terrorist organization
Tiger Zinda Hai: Tiger and Zoya are on a mission to rescue 25 Indian nurses held hostage in Iraq by a terrorist organization
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: A young girl meets her deceased boyfriend's doppelganger and now has a chance to find the people who murdered him
Dhoom 2: Back in the game DHOOM-2 reimagines the action comedy genre and brings it into the 21st century. Continue to enjoy the ride with Jai and Ali
Pathaan: As a ruthless mercenary with a bitter vendetta mounts an apocalyptic attack against the country, an Indian agent races against the clock
War: Kabir, a former RAW agent, turns rogue and threatens national security. Khalid, another RAW agent, is assigned the task of bringing him down
Dilwale: The siblings of two estranged lovers fall in love, oblivious to the violent past that drove them apart
