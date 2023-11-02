Shah Rukh Khan completes 58 years and we just cannot keep calm on his birthday.
Every role of SRK, whether Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Rahul Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
Here are some SRK movies that have immortalised the name 'Rahul'.
SRK won millions of hearts as Rahul Singh in the movie Zamana Deewana.
Every SRK fan had a special place for Rahul Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
Shah Rukh Khan portrays the role of Rahul Mehra in the movie Darr.
Rahul Y.Y Mithaiwala from Chennai Express also made his place with a unique shade of SRK and well, who can't remember the "halwawala" ?
Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hain is one chocolate boy character that lives in our hearts.
Shah Rukh Khan's character was super cute in the film Yes Boss with the name Rahul Joshi.
Rahul from Dil to Pagal Hai just swooned us over with his warm aura and dance moves
