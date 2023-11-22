Top 7 Superhit Movies Of Trisha Krishnan To Watch

22 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

96- After visiting his school, a travel photographer is overcome with nostalgia. But at a school reunion, fate brings him and his childhood sweetheart back together.

Athadu- While evading the police, a gunman is set up for murder and takes on the identity of a deceased person.

Ghilli- When Velu, a budding kabaddi player, travels to Madurai to play in a local match, he saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi.

Mounam Pesiyadhe- When a misogynist falls in love, his perspective on women and love begins to shift.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana- A wealthy English city boy is required to demonstrate his work ethic on a farm in rural India before he can marry his love.

Varsham- Sailaja and Venkat cross paths on a train. However, Sailaja's father Ranga Rao has a crush on her and wants to marry her off to Bhadranna.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa- When he falls in love with a Christian woman who claims she just wants to be friends, an aspiring filmmaker struggles through it.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Childhood Photos Of Sara Tendulkar That Are Too Cute To Miss

 Find Out More