Top 7 Superhit Movies Of Trisha Krishnan To Watch
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
96- After visiting his school, a travel photographer is overcome with nostalgia. But at a school reunion, fate brings him and his childhood sweetheart back together.
Athadu- While evading the police, a gunman is set up for murder and takes on the identity of a deceased person.
Ghilli- When Velu, a budding kabaddi player, travels to Madurai to play in a local match, he saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi.
Mounam Pesiyadhe- When a misogynist falls in love, his perspective on women and love begins to shift.
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana- A wealthy English city boy is required to demonstrate his work ethic on a farm in rural India before he can marry his love.
Varsham- Sailaja and Venkat cross paths on a train. However, Sailaja's father Ranga Rao has a crush on her and wants to marry her off to Bhadranna.
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa- When he falls in love with a Christian woman who claims she just wants to be friends, an aspiring filmmaker struggles through it.
