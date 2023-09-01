Top 7 Urfi Javed Food-Inspired Outfits.
01 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Croissant look: She left netizens amazed with her outfit made of croissants and many fans couldn't understand how to react.
Pizza Outfit: The actress stunned her fans by donning an outfit made up of pizza.
Samosa look: She also tried a samosa-inspired look by wearing a full-sleeved, light-yellow shirt with a bow tie in the form of a triangle.
Cotton candy outfit: She posted a look with a top made of pink cotton candy and bottoms with green candy. That look also became popular for its creativeness.
kiwi slice look: The influencer shared a glimpse of her outfit made of kiwi slices.
Chewing um look: The queen of creativity got her hands on chewing and made a pink top paired with blue jeans.
Teabag dress: She recently wore an outfit made of tea bags that went viral all over the internet.
