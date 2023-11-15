Top 8 Akshay Kumar Movies To Watch On OTT
15 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Hera Pheri- Three jobless men search for solutions to all of their financial issues, but will they know what to do?
Jolly LLB 2- Jolly, an inexperienced attorney, is charged with handling the most important legal case of his professional life.
Kesari- Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place in 1897 and pitted an army of 21 Sikhs against 10,000 Afghans.
OMG: Oh My God!- A business owner sues God in court after an earthquake destroys his store.
Pad Man- A man decides to build a sanitary pad machine and give low-cost sanitary pads to women in rural India.
Special 26- Posing as CBI agents and income tax officers, a group of con artists robs well-known wealthy businessmen and politicians.
Toilet: A Love Story- The husband sets out on a quest to battle the outdated society in an effort to regain her love and respect by installing a toilet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Know Top 8 Beautiful Wives and Girlfriends of New Zealand Cricketers