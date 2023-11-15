Top 8 Akshay Kumar Movies To Watch On OTT

15 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Hera Pheri- Three jobless men search for solutions to all of their financial issues, but will they know what to do?

Jolly LLB 2- Jolly, an inexperienced attorney, is charged with handling the most important legal case of his professional life.

Kesari- Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place in 1897 and pitted an army of 21 Sikhs against 10,000 Afghans.

OMG: Oh My God!- A business owner sues God in court after an earthquake destroys his store.

Pad Man- A man decides to build a sanitary pad machine and give low-cost sanitary pads to women in rural India.

Special 26- Posing as CBI agents and income tax officers, a group of con artists robs well-known wealthy businessmen and politicians.

Toilet: A Love Story- The husband sets out on a quest to battle the outdated society in an effort to regain her love and respect by installing a toilet.

