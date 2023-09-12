Top 8 Animated Movies in Disney+ Hotstar
12 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Coco: A young child travels to the Land of the Dead to visit his deceased relatives.
Encanto: Except for one girl, a Colombian family is endowed with supernatural abilities.
Inside Out: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust struggle to keep a young girl happy.
Luca: In a beach town, two juvenile sea monsters strike a bond.
Moana: A courageous Polynesian princess sails to save her people.
The Lion King: A young lion prince must learn what it means to be responsible.
Toy Story 4: Woody and his friends embark on a road vacation with Bonnie.
Turning Red: When a teenage girl becomes overly aroused, she transforms into a massive red panda.
