Top 8 Ashok Selvan And Keerthi Pandian's Wedding Pictures.

13 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The couple tied the knot at Sethu Ammal Farm on Wednesday.

The new married couple opted for a small gathering in the beautiful farm.

Ashok Selvan shared their first photos from their wedding on instagram.

Top 8 Ashok Selvan And Keerthi Pandian's Wedding Pictures

They opted for a tamil-themed wedding featuring a beautiful decor of white flowers and green plants.

The simple and elegant invite of their wedding

Keerthi Pandian, looking gorgeous is off white saree with a braided hair.

New Mr. and Mrs. look so beautiful together.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by BTS' V on Self-Love

 Find Out More