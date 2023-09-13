Top 8 Ashok Selvan And Keerthi Pandian's Wedding Pictures.
13 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The couple tied the knot at Sethu Ammal Farm on Wednesday.
The new married couple opted for a small gathering in the beautiful farm.
Ashok Selvan shared their first photos from their wedding on instagram.
Top 8 Ashok Selvan And Keerthi Pandian's Wedding Pictures
They opted for a tamil-themed wedding featuring a beautiful decor of white flowers and green plants.
The simple and elegant invite of their wedding
Keerthi Pandian, looking gorgeous is off white saree with a braided hair.
New Mr. and Mrs. look so beautiful together.
