Top 8 Looks of IPL Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran

07 Dec, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Kavya Maran is the owner of IPL Hyderabad team -Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kavya Maran is daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who is the chairman and founder of the Sun TV Group

Kavya Maran is the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, a former union minister who belonged to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK)

Kavya Maran's photos always go viral when she visits in stadium for the matches

There are different emotions of Kavya Maran captured during Hyderabad matches in IPL

Kavya Maran is also active in the Sun TV network, participating in its business operations.

Kavya Maran studied Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai

Kavya completed her MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Male Actors Who Nailed Female Avatars on TV Screens

 Find Out More