Top 8 Looks of IPL Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran
07 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kavya Maran is the owner of IPL Hyderabad team -Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kavya Maran is daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who is the chairman and founder of the Sun TV Group
Kavya Maran is the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, a former union minister who belonged to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK)
Kavya Maran's photos always go viral when she visits in stadium for the matches
There are different emotions of Kavya Maran captured during Hyderabad matches in IPL
Kavya Maran is also active in the Sun TV network, participating in its business operations.
Kavya Maran studied Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai
Kavya completed her MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK.
