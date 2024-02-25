Top 8 Most Awaited Tamil Movies of 2024
Vidaamuyarchi- The movie is a highly anticipated action thriller starring Ajith and Trisha in pivotal roles. The film is currently in the penultimate leg of its shoot, with the Azerbaijan schedule.
Vettaiyan- T.J Gnanavel, known for his work on Jai Bhim, directs Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated flick Vettaiyan. Since its first announcement, the film has generated quite a lot of hype.
The Goat- The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is fascinating for a variety of reasons. To begin with, GOAT is the first collaboration of actor Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu.
Thangalaan- Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan was originally slated to be released on January 26th, 2024, however it was pushed back to April. Thangalaan is centered around the Kolar Gold Fields.
Raayan- Raayan is actor Dhanush's record 50th film, and he is also writing and directing it. The first look poster for Raayan depicts Dhanush in a bloody chilly avatar.
Kanguva- Kanguva is a highly anticipated Tamil film set to be released in 2024. Suriya plays two roles in the film, one of which depicts him with a raw, bloody tribal style.
Amaran- Amaran is an upcoming Tamil-language film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the major role. It is based on the life of Major Varadarajan, who fought valiantly and died in 2014.
Indian 2- Indian 2 is not only one of the most anticipated Tamil films in 2024, but also one of the most eagerly anticipated sequels in Indian cinema this year. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Best Indian Web Series According To IMDb