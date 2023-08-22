Top 7 Outfits By Rakhi Sawant Which Caught Everyone's Attention

22 Aug, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Golden Girl: Rakhi wore a glitzy dress and paired it with a red belt and red boots

Pinky Nurse: Rakhi was spotted in a pink dress with a hat, looking outrageous.

Spiderwoman: She was spotted in a quirky Spiderman look with matching makeup and chunky jewellery.

Ms Corona: Rakhi Sawant was seen in a PPE Kit to stay away from Covid-19

The Blingy Avatar: Rakhi wore a shell-shaped bikini and covered herself in silver crystals from head to toe.

Rosie Posie: Rakhi was dolled up in a black outfit with a giant rose on her head

Red Pari: Rakhi styled a sequined red jumpsuit that proved to be a huge fashion disaster.

