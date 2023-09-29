Top 8 Superhit Indian Films That Celebrate Toxic Masculinity
29 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
KGF 1: Yash starrer became the first Kannada film to go beyond Rs 500 crore at the Box Office but it was all about a man trying to stalk and impress a girl on his way to become the most dreaded gangster of the '70s.
KGF 2: The story of Rocky Bhai went ahead but the machoism stayed intact. He finds peace in violence, booze, smoking and treating women like nothing but a prestige symbol.
Pushpa: Another solid pan-India hit that was about a fearless man trying to reach the top of the illegal trade and make a girl fall in love with him for money. So much so that he was paying the girl to kiss him.
Animal: The film is expected to be a blockbuster. It features Ranbir Kapoor as a gangster treating the woman in his life as a door-mat who's never supposed to ask him about his toxic relationship with his father.
Dabangg: Remember 'pyaar se de rahe hain rakh lo varna thappad maar ke bhi de sakte hain'? Yeah, that's exactly what was wrong with idolising Chulbul Pandey.
Kabir Singh: The king of toxic masculinity - this is one Bollywood film which defines everything wrong with how we design our 'heroes' in romantic movies.
Kantara: It was all about faith and legends until it becomes the story of the 'hero' who pinches the girl's hips and runs away - talk about normalising eve-teasing!
RRR: It's a celebrated film and it definitely put India on a global map with all its grandeur but it was all about bromance, men and their egos, and a woman who was only allowed to wait for her man for years.