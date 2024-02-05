Top 9 Award Winning Songs By Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift won the album of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards for her album "Midnights."
This marked Taylor Swift's fourth victory in category throughout her career, the highest number for any artist.
Swift also took home the award for best pop vocal album and caught the audience off guard with her acceptance speech.
Where Taylor revealed that her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is set to be released on April 19 2024.
Only a month ago, Swift received 10 accolades at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and was nominated for six Grammy Awards for her album "Midnights."
In 2023 Apple Music Awards Taylor won the title 'Song of the Year and Artist of the Year' title.
Similarly in 2023, Taylor in BBC Records was awarded with Top Female Artist and Top Selling Song.
In 2023 Grammy Awards Taylor won the Award for the Best Music Video for All Too Well.
Taylor Swift has won 650 award across various platforms and has nominated been nominated 1,251 times.
