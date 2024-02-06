Top 9 Bob Marley Songs Of All Time

“Get Up, Stand Up”, ‘Burnin’ - the most potent song by Bob about human rights and the fight to secure them.
“No Woman, No Cry”- This performance from London’s Lyceum Theatre in July 1975, gained a lot of attention from fans.
Rude Boy- In this track, Marley focuses on the deprived circumstances that birthed the phenomenon: “Want it want it – can’t get it, get it get it – no want it.”
Selassie Is the Chapel - It is set to a lo-fi backing which only serves to make the Wailers’ high harmonies more powerful.
No Woman, No Cry- The live version of the song made it onto Rolling Stone’s list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, ranking at number 37.
Redemption song- It was the final song on Bob Marley and the Wailer’s 12th album, Uprising.
Three Little Bird- It may be the most iconic Bob Marley song of all time and one that you’ll find yourself humming.
Buffalo Soldier- this hidden gem is based on the black cavalry regiments that served in the US during the American Indian Wars
Satisfy My Soul- After rising to number 21 on the UK Singles chart, it became one of his best-known songs and found a place on his Legend compilation.