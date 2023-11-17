Top 9 Bollywood Superhit Movies of Nana Patekar

17 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Krantiveer- A young man, disowned by his parents, finds himself in a small village run by powerful politicians and underworld dons.

Hemalkasa- The selfless physician and social worker Dr Prakash Amte, dedicated his life to the betterment of the tribal people.

Khamoshi The Musical- When the daughter of deaf-mute parents falls in love with music, she tries to get their understanding.

Natsamrat- An elderly theatre actor and his wife start to feel unwelcome by their kids after he retires.

Parinda- After Karan's friend is killed by Kishen's insane criminal boss, the two brothers find themselves caught in a gang war on opposing sides.

Prahaar: The Final Attack- On the battlefield, India's highly trained Major Chauhan serves his country with diligence and decides to speak out against national corruption.

Apaharan- A senior police inspector named Rudra is risking his personal life to catch a wanted criminal.

Welcome- After falling in love, a man learns that the attractive woman's brothers are gangsters.

Khamoshi The Musical- When the daughter of deaf-mute parents falls in love with music, she tries to get their understanding.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mukesh Ambani, Rajinikanth to Ranbir Kapoor Spotted at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

 Find Out More