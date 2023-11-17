Top 9 Bollywood Superhit Movies of Nana Patekar
17 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Krantiveer- A young man, disowned by his parents, finds himself in a small village run by powerful politicians and underworld dons.
Hemalkasa- The selfless physician and social worker Dr Prakash Amte, dedicated his life to the betterment of the tribal people.
Khamoshi The Musical- When the daughter of deaf-mute parents falls in love with music, she tries to get their understanding.
Natsamrat- An elderly theatre actor and his wife start to feel unwelcome by their kids after he retires.
Parinda- After Karan's friend is killed by Kishen's insane criminal boss, the two brothers find themselves caught in a gang war on opposing sides.
Prahaar: The Final Attack- On the battlefield, India's highly trained Major Chauhan serves his country with diligence and decides to speak out against national corruption.
Apaharan- A senior police inspector named Rudra is risking his personal life to catch a wanted criminal.
Welcome- After falling in love, a man learns that the attractive woman's brothers are gangsters.
