Top 9 Digital Stars As Per Forbes List 2023
27 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
1. Dharna Durga- This 23-year-old digital creator is famous for making extremely relatable videos.
2. Apoorva Mukhija- Popularly known as The Rebel Kid, Apoorva creates mindblowing comedy content that will leave you laughing for hours.
3. Raj Grover- The influencer gained around 1.5 million followers at the age of 18 by making hilarious videos as a hobby.
4. Siddharth Batra- Famous for his unique fashion style, Siddharth introduced #GuyBeauty, a whole new concept of men wearing makeup.
Rakesh Kumar- Popularly known as Gyan Therapy, the creator’s tech videos are spread all over the internet.
6. Sourav Joshi- His content creation journey started on YouTube and now he is one of the well-known fashion influencers.
7. Komal Pandey- We all have seen this diva on Popxo, Komal Pandey has achieved a lot of milestones in the fashion industry like walking at Paris Fashion Week.
8. Meethika Dwivedi- With almost 3 million flowers on Instagram, Meethika has made it to the list of Forbes for making the best comedy videos.
9. Harshita Gupta- The comedy content creator started her journey as a radio jockey and recently she was nominated for ”Cosmopolitan Comic of the Year.”
