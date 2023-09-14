My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite: It revolves around two sisters, Ayoola and Korede, and their hilarious relationship in Lagos, Nigeria.
14 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Top 10 Funniest Novels Of All Time.
Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett: A hilarious story of fussy angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley who team up to form an unlikely duo.
Thank you, Jeeves by P. G. Wodehouse: A comedy satire in which Jeeves rescues his employer, Bertram Wooster, as he finds himself in the middle of a possible social disaster.
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll: Alice falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in a fantasy world that is full of weird, and wonderful creatures.
Born a Crime by Trevor Noah: A mischievous boy turns into a restless young man as he struggles to find himself in a world where he isn’t supposed to exist.
Catch-22 by Joseph Heller: A tragicomic that explores the effort of a man named Yossarian, a captain in the US Army Air Force who declares himself insane just to avoid combat duty.
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain: Huck runs away from his alcoholic and abusive father and sets off on an adventure down the Mississippi River with a companion, Jim.
The Princess Bride by William Goldman: Buttercup, a princess falls in love with a farm boy. However, things take a turn when Westley leaves in search of employment and gets encountered by pirates.
Three Men In A Boat by Jerome K. Jerome: Three bumbling friends embark on a side-splitting journey including mishaps and comedy situations.
