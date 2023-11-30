Top 9 Highest Earning Telugu Celebrity from Telangana
Vijay Varma began his career as a theatrical artist before moving on to work in both Hindi and Telegu films. He tops the list as one of the highest Telugu actors from Telangana.
Ram Pothineni has been one of the most successful actors hailing from Telangana. He has been featured in movies like Skanda and i Smart Shankar.
Telugu actor Nithiin is best known for his work in Telugu cinema. He is also one of the highest earning actors from Telangana.
Actor Sai Dharam Tej also hails from the state of Telangana. He is best known for his films like Virupaksha and Bro.
Viraj Ashwin is popularly known for movies like Baby and
Anaganaga O Premakatha. He also hails from Telangana.
Kushita Kallapu is a popular Telugu actress. She is best known for Neethone Nenu and Manoharam.
Eesha Rebba is popularly known for Dayaa. Eesha also hails from Telangana as well.
Best known for his comedy Vennela Kishore hails from Telangana. He has been featured in numerous films.
Ritu Varma is a prominent actress in the Telugu film industry. She was best known for her short film Anukokunda and the movie Pelli Choopulu. She is also considered one of the highest earning actresses from Telangana
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Raashi Khanna's Superhit Movies List