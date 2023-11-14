Top 9 Hindi Dubbed Korean Dramas On Netflix
14 Nov, 2023
Business Proposal- To scare him away, Ha-ri shows up on a blind date dressed as her friend. However, things go wrong when she finds out it is her CEO.
Crash Landing On You- A South Korean heiress is dropped in North Korea due to a paragliding accident and meets an army officer who helps her in hiding.
Itaewon Class- An ex-con and his friends battle a formidable opponent in a Seoul neighbourhood to realize their ambitious goals for their street bar.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay- For an antisocial children's book author and a mental health hospital staff member, a path to emotional recovery becomes available.
See You In My 19th Life- Ban Ji-eum is capable of perpetual rebirth. However, she dedicates the remainder of her life to finding her grown-up childhood love.
Squid Games- Hundreds of players accept an odd invitation to play kid's games. Inside is a deadly high-stakes prize of money that looks very tempting.
Sweet Home- A few survivors battle for their lives and to maintain their humanity as the world descends into horror and humans turn into vicious monsters.
The King: Eternal Monarch- A modern-day Korean emperor enters a parallel world via a mysterious portal and meets a tough police detective.
Vincenzo- An unmatched conglomerate receives a taste of its own medicine a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer while on a visit to his motherland.
