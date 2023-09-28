Top 9 Indian Web Series For Binge-Watching On Weekend.
28 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sacred Games: A hiding gang boss and a good cop are connected by their shared pasts which leads the cop to embark on a mission to prevent disaster in Mumbai.
Mirzapur: In the dangerous city of Mirzapur, a terrible incident at a wedding procession sets off a series of happenings that affect the lives of two families.
The Family Man: Working for the National Investigation Agency, a man must balance the protection of his country from terrorism and his family from his hidden activities.
Asur: The tale of Shubh who returns for revenge, taking the challenge to a whole new level. Will a broken-down Dhananjay Rajpoot and torn Nikhil Nair be able to stop him?
College Romance: While attending college together, three best friends search for romance, humour, and some lifelong memories.
Bandish Bandits: Radhe, an Indian classical vocalist, and Tamanna, a pop icon set out on a journey of self-discovery together to see if opposites can also adapt to each other’s habits.
Delhi Crime: The web series follows the Delhi Police's investigation into the finding of the victim, based on the Nirbhaya case.
Flames: A real heartfelt young romance that tells the tale of teenage romance, unfolding as a chemical reaction.
Scam 1992: It shows the success and collapse of a stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who single-handedly lifted the stock market to new heights.
