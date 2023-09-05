Top 9 Interesting Facts About Spiderman.
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Spider-Man wasn’t going to be a spider-based superhero. Stan Lee actually wanted to base a comic on a fly or insect but decided on a spider
Spider-Man is ranked 3rd in the top 100 superheroes, right behind Batman and Superman.
The role of Spider-Man has been played in movies by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland
Spider-Man’s reflexes are so fast that once he webbed up a triggered bullet
Peter Parker is the original Spiderman who has a doctorate and runs Parker Industries. The Spider-Man costume had a sensor attached to his costume that captured great footage during his stunts.
Stan Lee was inspired by a fly crawling on the wall and got the idea for Spider-Man who has the power to stick like an insect
Major villains in Spider-Man include Dr. Octopus, Green Goblin, and Venom
According to statistics, Spider-Man: No Way Home" holds the record for the highest worldwide box office revenue, accumulating a whopping 1.91 billion dollars.
