Godzilla 2- A slew of god-sized monsters, including the formidable Godzilla, who clashes with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate foe.
Gorillas in the Mist- The tale of scientist Dian Fossey, who first travelled to Africa to research the mountain gorillas and then helped to save them.
Jaws 2- When a second shark starts to terrorize the waters, Amity's residents are left to be protected by police chief Brody.
Jaws- Three people are left to hunt down a killer shark that has caused havoc in a beach community off Cape Cod.
Jurassic Park- A sensible palaeontologist visiting a nearly finished theme park on a Central American island when the park's cloned dinosaurs escape due to a power outage.
King Kong- Filmmakers are assembled by a greedy film producer to travel to the fabled Skull Island, where they discover more than just cannibalistic locals.
King Kong- Filmmakers are assembled by a greedy film producer to travel to the fabled Skull Island, where they discover more than just cannibalistic locals.
Godzilla- Horrible monsters are surfacing all around the world, but one of them might be the only one who can save humanity.
Godzilla- Horrible monsters are surfacing all around the world, but one of them might be the only one who can save humanity.
Ted- After he dreams of bringing his teddy bear to life as a child come true, John Bennett needs to choose between Ted and Lori, his girlfriend.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park- An InGen team approaches with a different goal, while a research team is dispatched to Jurassic Park Site B island to study the dinosaurs there.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 15 Inside Pics From Sara Ali Khan's Glamorous Diwali 2023 Bash