Top 9 Motivating movies of all time

Dead Poets Society: Using poetry to inspire his students to new heights of self-reflection, maverick teacher John Keating returns in 1959 to the exclusive New England boys' boarding school where he was once a star student.
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly: The real-life account of Elle editor Jean-Dominique Bauby, who experiences a stroke and must live with a body that is completely paralyzed; only his left eye is unaffected.
The Imitation Game: The English mathematician Alan Turing attempts to crack the German Enigma code during World War II with the help of other mathematicians while also having to deal with his troubled personal life.
A beautiful mind: John Nash, a bright but asocial mathematician’s life becomes a nightmare when he accepts secret work in cryptography.
It's a Wonderful Life: An incredibly frustrated businessman is given assistance by an angel sent from Heaven who demonstrates what life would have been like without him.
The Blind Side: A homeless and traumatized boy, Michael Oher becomes an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the assistance of a kind woman and her family.
The Pursuit Of Happyness: A struggling salesman obtains custody of his son. As he is about to embark on a career that will change his life.
The Truman Show: A salesperson for insurance learns that his whole life is nothing but a reality TV show.
Whiplash: A talented young drummer enrols in a competitive music conservatory where he is mentored by a teacher who will do anything to help a student reach their full potential.