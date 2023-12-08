Top 9 Movies Of Yash That You Shouldn’t Miss
08 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Googly- Sharath and Swath fall in love but split up because of miscommunication. A few years later, they cross paths again at a friend's wedding.
Jaanu- Although Siddarth and Rukmini are from different parts of southern India, they end up falling in love. What will happen next?
K.G.F: Chapter 1- A gangster called Rocky goes undercover as a slave in the 1970s to kill the proprietor of the Kolar Gold Fields, an infamous gold mine.
K.G.F: Chapter 2- His enemies cower at the mention of Rocky in the blood-stained Kolar Gold Fields. Rocky's uncontested supremacy is under threat from all directions.
Kataka- A dedicated educator goes back to his hometown to fulfil his long-held dream of starting a school to serve the less fortunate kids.
Kiraathaka- The movie chronicles how Gooly prevails over Nethra despite their village's rivalry.
Moggina Manasu- The film explores the various experiences women have in the dating world, as well as the challenges they encounter in life while growing up.
Mr. And Mrs. Ramchari- A man whose life looks like it belongs in an old Kannada film experiences highs and lows in his personal life
Raja Huli- The son of a wealthy landlord, Raja, assists a friend in expressing his feelings to Raja's former flame, Kaveri.
