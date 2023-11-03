Top 9 Trending Songs By Elvish Yadav To Listen On Spotify
The Chore Haryane Aale has fetched over 2milion views on Spotify
The song Bawli by Elvish Yadav has close to 3 lakh listeners on Spotify
The music Rao Sahab by Elvish has fetched over 4 lakh daily listeners on Spotify
The most popular song by Elvish on record is Systumm which got 4.5 lakh daily listeners
Meter Khench Ke song has close to 6 lakh daily listeners on Spotify
The single album Dil Bawla by Elvish Yadav featuring Sumit Goswami is currently trending on Spotify
Released in 2023 the album Yadav Brand 4 feature artists Surya and Elvish Yadav
The song Apna Gaav released in 2021 by Elvish Yadav is the most liked song on Spotify.
