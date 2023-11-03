Top 9 Trending Songs By Elvish Yadav To Listen On Spotify

03 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

The Chore Haryane Aale has fetched over 2milion views on Spotify

The song Bawli by Elvish Yadav has close to 3 lakh listeners on Spotify

The music Rao Sahab by Elvish has fetched over 4 lakh daily listeners on Spotify

The most popular song by Elvish on record is Systumm which got 4.5 lakh daily listeners

Meter Khench Ke song has close to 6 lakh daily listeners on Spotify

The single album Dil Bawla by Elvish Yadav featuring Sumit Goswami is currently trending on Spotify

Released in 2023 the album Yadav Brand 4 feature artists Surya and Elvish Yadav

The song Apna Gaav released in 2021 by Elvish Yadav is the most liked song on Spotify.

