Top 9 Web Series On Jio Cinema In Hindi

Apharan: The story is based on a senior inspector who is lured into kidnapping a young girl at the command of her mother. However, the plan goes horribly wrong with landing him in trouble.
Asur: The story is about Nikhil, a forensic expert turned teacher who soon joins hands with his mentor to catch a serial killer.
Crackdown: An action thriller that follows a special Direct Operations unit RAW. The purpose of the unit is to identify possible dangers, and eliminate them before they transform into national threats.
London Files: An intense investigative thriller that follows a paranoid homicide detective who reluctantly takes on a missing person's case.
Marzi: An Indian crime thriller where a boy and girl go out on a date but things take an unexpected turn the next day when she accuses him of raping her.
Taali: The series revolves around the life of the life of a transgender, social activist who tries to make the society a better place for poor as well as transgenders.
Tandoor: An investigate thriller in which the inspiring politician marries her love but her husband doesn't reciprocate her love and gradually find solace in another man.
The Great Weddings of Munnes: The story follows a middle-class man who experiences hysterical misfortunes as he desperately tries to marry the woman of his dreams.
Udaariyan: A romantic series where Jasmine, a small city girl, dreams of flying to Canada and leading a good life there. She is unaware that Fateh is crazily about her and wants to help fulfil her dreams.