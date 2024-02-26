Top 9 Iconic Songs Composed By Legendary Singer Pankaj Udhas
Woh Ladki Yaad Aati Hai- The iconic number was composed by Pankaj Udhas alongside Mahalaxmi Iyer for the Hindi album, Woh Ladki Yaad Aati Hai.
Chitti Aayi Hai- The popular song was composed in the year 1986. The song also features Sanjay Dutt and Nutan, Amrita Singh in the emotional number.
Chandni Raat Mein- The romantic song is from the film Dil-E-Nadaan. In this number, Pankaj Udhas won the hearts of many through his vocals.
Aap Jinke Kareeb Hote Hain- Another popular song written by the late Pankaj Udhas was Aap Jinke Kareeb Hote Hain. This song also captivated the audience with his melodious voice.
Na Kajre Ki Dhar- Featuring Suniel Shetty in the number, composed by Pankaj Udhas and Sadhana Sargam, ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’ is considered one of the most loved songs.
Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise- The romantic song composed by late artist Pankaj Udhas, ‘Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise’ from the movie, Saajan has captured the hearts of the listeners.
Gungroo Toot Gaye- Released in 2005, the iconic number presented by Pankaj Udhas has mesmerised listeners with his melodious voice.
Ek Taraf Uska Ghar- The slow-melody song composed by Pankaj Udhas is widely credited for bringing the style to the realm of the popular music era.
Chupke Chupke Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein- Considered one of the popular albums composed by the late singer, Pankaj Udhas. This beautiful number takes you back to nostalgia.
