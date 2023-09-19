Top Indian Movies in Rs 1000 Crore Club at Worldwide Box Office
19 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Jawan is on its way to becoming the second Indian film to enter the coveted Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide Box Office this year.
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be his second in the club as well after Pathaan. Here's the list of the other Indian movies in the same club.
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan became the second Bollywood film to enter the club after Dangal. It grossed Rs 1050.8 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office.
RRR: Released in 2022, the SS Rajamouli directorial put India on a world map like no other film. It won an Oscar for its song and also did a huge business of Rs 1288 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office.
KGF 2: Released last year, this one became the first Kannada film to go this big at the worldwide level. The Prashanth Neel directorial grossed Rs 1208 crore in its lifetime run.
Baahubali 2: Another SS Rajamouli offering in the club, Baahubali: The Conclusion was released in 2017 and grossed Rs 1814 crore in its overall run at the worldwide Box Office.
Dangal: The Aamir Khan starrer was the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. It grossed a total of a staggering Rs 2051 crore after its release in China.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 B-Town Marathi Saree Looks To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi