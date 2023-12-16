Triptii Dimri Becomes Most Popular Celeb on IMDb - In Pics
Triptii Dimri quickly gained recognition with her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal.'
Triptii Dimri’s recent work in Animal has propelled her to the coveted number one spot at IMDb's most popular celebs.
Triptii Dimri captivated her on-screen presence, especially in the intimate scenes shared with Ranbir Kapoor.
Triptii Dimri captivated her on-screen presence, especially in the intimate scenes shared with Ranbir Kapoor.
Triptii Dimri has amazed everyone with her performances in films like Bulbul, Qala, and Laila Majnu.
Triptii Dimri has already started shooting for 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' with Vicky Kaushal.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Viewed Music Videos On YouTube In 2023