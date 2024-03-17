Triptii Dimri Brings Storm at LFW Stage in Corset Bodice And Sequin Skirt
Triptii Dimri made heads turn with her confident ramp walk at LFW 2024.
Triptii Dimri leaves everyone at Lakme Fashion Week spellbound in Shantnu & Nikhil's couture.
Triptii Dimri oozes elegance in a lace-corseted bodice and a form-fitting sequinned skirt.
Triptii Dimri accentuated her look with a pair of lace gloves.
Triptii Dimri brought her metallic magic in her latest look from the Lakme Fashion Week 2024.
Triptii Dimri raised her glam quotient in smokey eyes and voluminous waves.
Triptii Dimri walked the ramp with fire and grace at LWF 2024.
