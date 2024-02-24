Triptii Dimri's Educational Qualification From Delhi School to Pune
24 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Triptii Dimri is the new national crush of India after her bold performance in Animal.
Triptii Dimri has now bagged many commercial entertainers including Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
But, do you know about her educational qualifications and what she was doing before becoming an actress?
Triptii Dimri hails from the Garhwal region in Uttarakhand but that's not where she studied.
The actress began her schooling in Delhi and completed her initial education at Delhi Public School in Firozabad.
Triptii Dimri was a psychology student and got her bachelor's degree from Sri Aurobindo Collee, University of Delhi in South Delhi.
However, once she figured out her calling in the movies, she decided to hone her skills and learn acting.
Triptii Dimri learnt acting from Pune's acclaimed Film And Television Insitute of India.
Not many know that Laila Majnu (2018) wasn't her Bollywood debut. Triptii Dimri first appeared alongside Shreyas Talpade in his Hindi directorial debut 'Poster Boys'.
