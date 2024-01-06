Tu Hi Reh to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Top 6 Hit Songs of Music Maestro AR Rahman
06 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Rang De Basanti: Released in 2006, the song is a titlte track of the film of the same name.
Kun Faya Kun: This stands out as one of the finest Sufi songs, marking another gem in AR Rahman's illustrious repertoire.
Tu Hi Re: The romantic song from the 1995 film Bombay continues to be a beloved choice for listeners. The song was filmed featuring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala.
Chaiyya Chaiyya: Featuring SRK and Malaika Arora, Chaiyya Chaiyya is an iconic pop-folk song.
Yeh Haseen Vadiyan: This is yet another iconic romantic song sung by Chithra and SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song is from the 1992 film Roja.
Hai Rama: This song hails from the 1995 film Rangeela and is performed by Swarnalatha and Hariharan.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kinni Kinni to Hass Hass, Top 6 songs of Diljit Dosanjh To Groove on