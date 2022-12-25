Tunisha Sharma – Sheezan Khan’s love story

Tunisha Sharma – Sheezan Khan started their relationship ever since the beginning of the show.

Tunisha– Sheezan’s love was all over Instagram

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan have shared a lot of close pics of them on social media. Tunisha was more expressive in their relationship.

Tunisha– Sheezan called each other ‘love’

Tunisha made a birthday post on Sheezan’s birthday and called her ‘love’

Tunisha’s reason of suicide

It is being said that Tunisha Sharma died by suicide because of boyfriend Sheezan Khan

Tunisha and Sheezan’s photoshoot

Tunisha and Sheezan were in a show Ali Baba. The pic is from October 2022.

Tunisha-Sheezan used to hang out a lot

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were spotted many times outside the set.

Was Tunisha possessive?

Tunisha Sharma’s reason behind suicide is unknown. Let’s wait for police’s statement

Was Tunisha Sharma Pregnant?

Mumbai police is waiting for the autopsy reports of Tunisha Sharma. It cannot be said whether she was pregnant or not.

