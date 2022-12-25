Tunisha Sharma – Sheezan Khan started their relationship ever since the beginning of the show.
25 Dec, 2022
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan have shared a lot of close pics of them on social media. Tunisha was more expressive in their relationship.
25 Dec, 2022
Tunisha made a birthday post on Sheezan’s birthday and called her ‘love’
25 Dec, 2022
It is being said that Tunisha Sharma died by suicide because of boyfriend Sheezan Khan
25 Dec, 2022
Tunisha and Sheezan were in a show Ali Baba. The pic is from October 2022.
25 Dec, 2022
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were spotted many times outside the set.
25 Dec, 2022
Tunisha Sharma’s reason behind suicide is unknown. Let’s wait for police’s statement
25 Dec, 2022
Mumbai police is waiting for the autopsy reports of Tunisha Sharma. It cannot be said whether she was pregnant or not.
25 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!