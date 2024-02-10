Uorfi Javed Rocks Pigeon Purse Following Carrie Bradshaw's Luxurious Same Design Clutch
10 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Uorfi Javed's newest accessory is being likened to Carrie Bradshaw's renowned pigeon purse.
Uorfi recently stepped out rocking a little hot pink dress and slung on her shoulder was a pigeon purse with her look, which felt a little like deja vu.
The bird-themed accessory echoed Carrie Bradshaw's style in And Just Like That.
In 2023, the trendy TV series caused a buzz as the lead flaunted a pigeon purse, created by JW Anderson, priced at $890 (₹73,000 approx).
Uorfi is famous for her stylish looks. The actress never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to surprising her fans.
Uorfi often shares unique dresses. Needless to say, the actress has a knack for DIY.
