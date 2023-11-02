Upcoming Bollywood Movies Releasing In November 2023

02 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The Ladykiller- This crime thriller featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar is expected to be released on 3 November.

Tiger 3- The most awaited movie is about to take the silver screen, starring Salman Khan, the beloved star of Bollywood. It will be out in cinemas on November 10.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan- The cherished Khichdi ensemble is victorious returning to the big screen on November 17.

Apurva- This exciting and thrilling movie will be starring Tara Staria as the main lead and is expected to hit the cinemas on November 15.

Three of Us- This complex movie is based on feelings relating to liberation, love, loss, and healing. It will hit the theatres on November 3.

Farrey- The story revolves around a scholarship student who gets admitted into an elite school. This amazing film will be released on November 24.

Ankh Micholi- It features the laughter-filled journey of the delightful quirky family. This iconic movie will hit the theatres on November 3.

