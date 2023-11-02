Upcoming Bollywood Movies Releasing In November 2023
02 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Ladykiller- This crime thriller featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar is expected to be released on 3 November.
Tiger 3- The most awaited movie is about to take the silver screen, starring Salman Khan, the beloved star of Bollywood. It will be out in cinemas on November 10.
Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukhistan- The cherished Khichdi ensemble is victorious returning to the big screen on November 17.
Apurva- This exciting and thrilling movie will be starring Tara Staria as the main lead and is expected to hit the cinemas on November 15.
Three of Us- This complex movie is based on feelings relating to liberation, love, loss, and healing. It will hit the theatres on November 3.
Farrey- The story revolves around a scholarship student who gets admitted into an elite school. This amazing film will be released on November 24.
Ankh Micholi- It features the laughter-filled journey of the delightful quirky family. This iconic movie will hit the theatres on November 3.
