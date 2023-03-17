Uorfi Javed Goes Bold Again

Uorfi Javed creates her own niche with a daring black look at an event.

17 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Uorfi Javed in Semi-Nude Look

Uorfi Javed once again stirred up the fashion world with her look.

17 Mar, 2023

Uorfi Javed at Shantanu & Nikhil's Store Launch

Uorfi Javed attended designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil's store launch in Mumbai.

17 Mar, 2023

Uorfi Javed Looks Shocking at Event

Uorfi Javed wore a dhoti skirt and covered her torso with just a string of black jewelled belt.

17 Mar, 2023

Uorfi Javed Owns Her Sexuality

Uorfi Javed made sure all eyes remained on her as she dropped a killer black look.

17 Mar, 2023

Uorfi Javed Flaunts Confidence in Risky Dress

This time, the actor donned a barely-there outfit at a designer's event.

17 Mar, 2023

Uorfi Javed Makes Heads Turn Again

Uorfi Javed never fails to amaze with her surprising sense of style.

17 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Women IAS, IPS Officers India is Proud Of!

 Find Out More