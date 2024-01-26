Uri to Pathaan, Top Movies That Made an Impact at Box Office on R-Day
26 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Pathaan: SRK-starrer is one the biggest hit among the audience. The movie earned Rs 1,055 crore worldwide.
Manikarnika: A historical action drama about Rani Lakshmi Bai. The movie features Kangana Ranaut and earned more than Rs 124 crore globally.
Chhapaak: The movie is about acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone portrayed the role of Laxmi and the film earned Rs 55.5 crore worldwide.
Raees: Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the movie features SRK and Mahira Khan in the lead. The film earned about Rs 285 crore worldwide.
Padmaavat: Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The movie had a global earning of Rs 585 crore at BO.
Uri: The Surgical Strike: The film is about the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. The movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead and earned Rs 341.75 crore worldwide.
